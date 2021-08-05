Information is sought following a report of indecent behaviour in Sheerness

At around 9.30am on Monday 2 August 2021, a man is reported to have sexually assaulted a woman inside a High Street business before indecently exposing himself to a man and a woman, also in the High Street.

The suspect is described as being black, in his early 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build.

A 31-year-old man from Sydenham Hill, London, was arrested on the morning of the offences and has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Monday 30 August.

Numerous witnesses have already provided a statement to officers however it is believed there are people with important information who are yet to make a formal report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 01795 419119 quoting 46/138649/21