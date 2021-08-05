A Bournemouth woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for drug supply offences

Rachel Amanda Jenvey, aged 40 and of Cecil Road in Bournemouth, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 22 July 2021 to be sentenced after admitting two offences of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

On Tuesday 6 November 2018 officers executed a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at the defendant’s then address in Northcote Road following information received concerning drug-related activity at the premises.

A search revealed 31 wraps of heroin and 82 wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £1,000 as well as notebooks containing what appeared to be deal lists, cling film rolls and scales.

Sergeant Ashley White, of the Bournemouth East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We recognise the detrimental impact the supply of class A drugs and related activity has on our communities and we are committed to working with our partners to taking action against those involved in the supply chain.