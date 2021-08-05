Blaze took seventeen hours to put out

A blaze that took place on Stainforth Welfare Ground, Doncaster on Sunday 1 August took 17 hours to fully extinguish according to reports.

According to resident reports, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were able to put out the flames that engulfed waste left by contractors. Firefighters remained on the scene for up to 17 hours to ensure the rubbish did not re-ignite.

Concerned and frightened residents stated that the area was left smelling of burnt rubber and toxic fumes from the burnt material left on the park.

Councillor Gary Stapleton, Conservative councillor for Barnby Dun and Stainforth tweeted about the fire, stating: “Arsonists struck again at a playground in Stainforth causing considerable risk to health and the environment (burning rubber).”

“The contractors that left it, despite warnings, MUST be made to remove this dangerous material. Thanks to South Yorkshire Fire and South Yorkshire Police for a swift response.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescues website details the incident: “Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a playground on Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster at 7:35pm. Matting had been deliberately set on fire. The firefighters left the scene at 9:25pm.”