A hunt has been launched to find those responsible for stealing Melchy a 6-Year-Old border terrier from 13-Year-Old Sam in Horndean yeasterday whilst out on a walk.

Melchy has since been found after the thieves released him into a park, but the hunt is now on to find those responsible for the attack.

The 13-Year-Old is doing well and receiving support together with his family for the attack.

Officers received a report that at around 5.55pm on 3 August a brown cross border terrier, Melchy, was stolen on Stonechat Road.

13-year-old Sam had been walking the dog when an unknown man asked for the dog’s name; he then forcefully took the dog and left in a blue car.

Detective Constable Lucy Allan said: “This was a very upsetting incident for the boy and the family, and we are very grateful that Melchy has been returned.

“However, we are still investigating this serious incident and would ask anyone with information to come forward to help us identify the suspects.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw a blue car in the area at the time, with two men inside, who might be able to provide us with some further information.

“Perhaps you have dash-cam or private CCTV that could assist our enquiries?

Hampshire police have said; “We wanted to update you that Melchy has been located and returned to the family.

Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and we continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward to assist our investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam or ring doorbell footage of a blue car in the relevant area at that time?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210308384. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.