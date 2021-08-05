A stained glass window in a church near Ashford has been damaged, leading to police appealing for information

It was reported that the criminal damage took place between 2pm and 7pm on Monday 2 August 2021, at St Mary’s Church in The Street, Great Chart.

Roof tiles, as well as a church window were broken during the incident.

Officers are also appealing for information regarding an earlier incident on the morning of Saturday 31 July, in which a group of young people were seen to cause damage by throwing stones at other windows in the church.

Police attended the scene and enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed either incident or has information which may assist the investigation.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/140062/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.