Officers targeting gun crime and gang activity made a further arrest yesterday following a foot chase

Proactive patrols in Newham, east London, resulted in the detention and arrest of a 19-year-old man for possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

The arrest took place during an operation by the Met’s Viper teams who aim to identify, arrest and disrupt those behind gun violence.

Officers also targeted known gang members linked to violence, weapons and the supply of drugs.

Throughout the day, multiple vehicles were stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of a hide in a Ford Mondeo.

Criminals often use highly-sophisticated hides in vehicles to transport weapons, drugs and money.

A second man, aged 22, was stopped and issued a postal requisition charge for possessing a class B drug.

Earlier in the operation, officers were joined by Commissioner Cressida Dick and Mayor Sadiq Khan.

It came as a record number of firearms were seized by the Met amid on ongoing crackdown on violent crime.

A total of 450 firearms were seized in 2020/2021 compared to 366 recovered in the previous financial year.

The trend is set to continue with 98 firearms seized in the first quarter of this financial year compared to 92 for the same period the previous year.

Sergeant Kirsty Clark said: “The operation was a fantastic snapshot of activity taking place across London every day.

“Officers are working relentlessly to identify and detain violent offenders as lockdown lifts over the summer.

“By being out on the streets, providing a reassuring policing presence and directly targeting offenders, we continue to deliver on our promise to keep London safe.”

