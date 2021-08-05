Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Camden have named the female cyclist who died

Police were called at approximately 8.54am on Wednesday, 4 August by London Ambulance Service to the junction of Theobalds Road and Southampton Row to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a HGV.

Officers and LAS attended the scene and found a woman with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been named as 41-year-old Dr Marta Krawiec, who worked at a clinic in Clapham.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry involved in the collision stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement on behalf of their family, Marta’s parents said: “Marta lived helping other people every day. She died on the way to her patients. We are devastated by the loss of our beloved daughter and sister. We thank all the witnesses who are helping people in their investigation.”

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan said: “We continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward to police. Were you driving through the area between 08:50hrs and 09:00hrs? Did you witness the incident or might you have captured dash cam footage? A woman has sadly died and it is vital we speak to you. No piece of information is insignificant.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or the witness line on 0208 246 9820 quoting CAD 1726/04Aug.