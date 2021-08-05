Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Taylor Cox in Islington have charged a second man

Robel Michael, 20 of no fixed address was arrested on Wednesday, 4 August and was subsequently charged with murder. He is remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 5 August.

Jaden McGibbon – 20 of Warltersville Road, N19 was charged on Sunday, 13 June with murder. McGibbon appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 16 June where he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Wednesday, 1 September.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting OP TREWEN – CAD 5570/08JUN21.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.