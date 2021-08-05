A man has been jailed after he was convicted of stalking and criminal damage

Paul Lurkins, aged 54, who lived at RAF Brize Norton, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday 27 July, to a total of two years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Lurkins was convicted by unanimous jury at the same court following a trial, which concluded in June, of one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress and three counts of criminal damage.

Lurkins conviction relates to the stalking of a woman who he was previously in a short relationship with.

After the relationship between them broke down Lurkins set about a campaign where he pursued his victim. He followed her to her parents’ home, her grandparents, a hospital, and even appeared at the window of a pub when she was out.

He caused damage to her car leaving it completely written off and also damaged her new partners’ car.

Lurkins also sent his victim abusive messages.

The offences took place between 2017 and 2018 in a number of locations including Slough, Kenilworth, Coventry and Bristol.

Specialist Investigator Beth McErlain, said: “No person should have to endure what the victim in this case had to endure. Lurkins inability to accept that the relationship was over caused deep anguish and distress for his victim.

“She had to leave the home where she was living with her family, her car had been written off, she reduced contact with her family to prevent Lurkins from trying to locate her, she has to continually check her new car is safe to drive, and is unable to have a public presence on social media.

“Lurkins, has rightly been given a custodial sentence and I hope this allows the victim to move on from the terrible ordeal she underwent and continue to build a new life for herself.

“It is never acceptable for someone to act in this manner making others’ lives a misery and we would encourage all victims to please report.

“Anyone who is a victim of stalking or harassment can report on 101 or you can report online, there are also support organisations who can help victims such as victims first, more information can be found on their website.”