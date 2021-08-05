Following a CCTV appeal after fail-to-stop road traffic collision in Bournemouth a man has come forward

At 9.20am on Thursday 29 July 2021 Dorset Police received a report that a silver Mercedes had collided with a MG ZS on Bath Hill roundabout and the driver of the Mercedes did not stop at the scene. The MG sustained damage during the incident.

It was further reported that the Mercedes was later seen to being abandoned in Gervis Road and three people run from the scene. The car had sustained significant damage to the front end. Officers attended and found the vehicle locked. They subsequently tried to make enquiries as to the identity of the vehicle’s owner.

Later the same day the Force received a call about a car on fire at the same location. The fire was extinguished by the fire service. The car was reported as stolen shortly afterward.

Following an initial investigation, CCTV images were released. One man has now come forward to assist officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Police Constable Jamie Davis, of Bournemouth police, said: “I am still appealing for any witnesses to the collision, the vehicle being left in Gervis Road or the fire.

“Also, I am still keen to identify the two men pictured in the CCTV image and anyone who recognises them is asked to contact police.”