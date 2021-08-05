Father of three-month-old girl jailed for 13 years following her death

A father of a three-month-old girl who died from catastrophic injuries has been jailed for 13 years following her death.

Anthony Miley, from Macclesfield, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Ivi Miley following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday 3 August.

Stephanie Shore, 33, also of Macclesfield, was acquitted of her murder by the court and the jury found her not guilty of allowing Ivi’s death.

Miley, 33, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 4 August.

During the trial the court heard how baby Ivi had woken up at around 3.20am on Wednesday 22 July 2020. Miley went downstairs with the baby to feed her.

Miley described how he fell asleep for an unknown amount of time before waking and trying to feed Ivi.

Ivi took two to three mouthfuls of her milk before Miley claimed Ivi turned ‘floppy’, so he went to get help from Shore.

Shore stated that she had heard Ivi cry but not in a way that caused her any concern and went back to sleep.

Shore stated shortly before 5am Miley woke her to tell her something was wrong with Ivi so she went to check on her and dialled 999 after finding Ivi unresponsive.

Emergency services attended the address and the paramedics assessed Ivi’s condition and deemed it to be serious so she was immediately taken to Macclesfield General Hospital.

On being assessed at hospital it was revealed that Ivi had sustained bleeding on both sides of the brain and consultants decided that she should be transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and placed in intensive care.

Further tests revealed a fracture to the back of the head with a serious injury to the brain. X-rays also revealed fractures old and new to the ribs on both sides of her body.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Ivi passed away on 23 July 2020.

Neither parent could explain how their daughter sustained such catastrophic injuries and both were subsequently arrested and, following an investigation by detectives, they were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Detective Inspector Kate Tomlinson said: “This is a tragic case involving a defenceless baby who had been subject to a catalogue of horrendous injuries in her short life which must have been lived predominantly in pain.

“Evidence from the medical experts in this case showed that Ivi had sustained a total of 53 rib fractures – all of which had occurred within four separate time frames and three closely positioned skull fractures which had been caused less than two days before her death.

“To this day Miley continues to deny any knowledge of how Ivi sustained these injuries and has shown no remorse which is totally unforgiveable.

“This case has been a particularly difficult one for all involved and I would like to thank the officers who assisted in this case and for helping to provide justice to little Ivi.”