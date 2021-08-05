Detectives investigating a report of rape at Bournemouth beach are renewing their appeal for information – with an e-fit image of the suspect being released

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm in the sea off Bournemouth beach near to the Oceanarium on Sunday 18 July 2021. The victim – a 15-year-old girl – was with her friends playing with a ball when it landed in front of a teenage boy.

The boy eventually threw the ball back to one of the group and then began talking to the victim, before pulling her out deeper into the sea where it is reported that he raped her.

The offender told the victim that he was 17 years old and was travelling to Birmingham. It is believed the male is also from Birmingham. He is described as possibly of Pakistani descent and with tanned skin, between five feet and five feet seven inches tall and of a thin but muscular build with short dark hair that was pushed back and looked freshly trimmed. He was wearing black or grey swimming shorts.

Detectives from Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) launched an investigation into the incident.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: “The victim is continuing to be supported by officers and we have been carrying out a large number of enquiries into this incident.

“As part of our investigation we have obtained forensic evidence that means we will be able to eliminate anyone who was not involved from our enquiries.

“We have now obtained an e-fit image of the suspect and I would urge anyone who recognises him to please get in touch.

“We have also received a number of reports of young Asian men approaching female beachgoers on the date of the incident, some of whom may have exchanged messages on Snapchat. I would urge anyone who has exchanged Snapchat messages with someone who approached them on the beach that day to please make contact with us as it may assist our investigation.

“In addition I would like to renew our appeal to anyone who was on the beach in the vicinity of the Oceanarium to check any photographs or video footage taken to see if they have captured anything of relevance.”