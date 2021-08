He was last seen getting into his Nissan X Trail vehicle in Billingshurst at 11.30am on Thursday (5 August).

Martin, 32, is white, 5′ 9″, of muscular build, with brown hair, a short brown and grey beard and was wearing a navy blue hoodie, light green jogging bottom-style shorts and grey Nike Airmax trainers.

He has links to Horsham and may have driven to the Devil’s Dyke area near Brighton.

If you see him please dial 999.