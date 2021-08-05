A group of Doncaster men who broke into properties in Maidenhead armed with crowbars and baseball bats have been sentenced

The first raid took place at Denham Close at 1.15am on May 6 when the two men, 39-year-old Alan Finley and 23-year-old Ibrahim Ormangorem, forced entry into the property using crowbars and threatened the victim for her mobile phone.

The next night, both men returned to Denham Close alongside 39-year-old Jamie Andrews and 18-year-old Firatcan Dundar to target another house.

Police officers were called to the scene and found the burglars hiding upstairs armed with a crowbar and baseball bat.

The men appeared at Reading Crown Court on Friday 30 July for sentencing, with Finley and Ormangorem pleading guilty to one count each of burglary and aggravated burglary. Andrews pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary.

Finley was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, Ormangorem and Andrews both received a six year imprisonment.

Dundar was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years and was ordered to carry out 300 hours community service.