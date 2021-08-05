Have you seen missing 19-Year-Old Lewis Pearce from Southampton

Lewis has been Missing since Saturday 31st July and it is believed he may have boarded a train from Southampton Central Station to Basingstoke but no sightings or contact have been made since.

His family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now asking the public for help to find Lewis who is stated to be vulnerable.

Lewis is believed to be wearing a Grey coat with fury hood and grey tracksuit bottoms, he may also be wearing a red backpack or carrying one.

If you have seen Lewis or have any information to assist in locating him, please call police on 101 quoting reference 202108020686