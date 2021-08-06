UPDATED:Motorcyclist seriously injured after fall from machine

Police were called at 5.58pm on Thursday, 5 August to reports of a rider having fallen from his motorcycle at Church Road, NW10.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. At the scene a male had sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken by LAS to a Central London hospital. We await an update on his condition.

A scene remains in place.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information should call police on 101 quoting 5881/5AUG.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.