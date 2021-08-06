Police are looking for missing Judith from Barnsley

Police are searching for Judith, 70, who was last seen in Kendray hospital in Barnsley at 7pm yesterday evening (5 August).

Judith is described as 5ft tall and wearing a thin blue coat, dark blue blouse and a blue skirt. She is known to frequent the Thorpe Hesley, High Green and Chapeltown areas of Sheffield.

If you think you’ve seen Judith yesterday evening or in the early hours of this morning, please contact us.