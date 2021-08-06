Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Dagenham

Officers were called at approximately 10:55hrs on Thursday 5 August to Princess Parade, New Road, to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian.

Police, the London Ambulance Service and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) attended the scene and found a 72-year-old woman with life threatening injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the location.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The driver stopped at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the police on 101.

Alternatively contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit – Chadwell Heath witness line on 0208 597 4874 quoting CAD 2506/05AUG21.