Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Newham after double stabbing

Police were called at 1.41am on Friday, 6 August to reports of a stabbing in Henniker Road, E15.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two men with stab injuries.

A 23-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 19-year-old man was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and a crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, leading the investigation, said: “We remain in the early stages of the investigation and my dedicated team of officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to piece together the tragic events which led to a young man losing his life.

“Officers will remain in the area throughout the day carrying out house-to-house enquiries and identifying CCTV opportunities. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and I would ask anybody with information who we haven’t yet heard from to contact us immediately.”

Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, responsible for local policing in Newham and Waltham Forest, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and I would like to offer them my sincere condolences as they come to terms with their loss.

“I understand the concern this incident will cause within the community and I would like to reassure the public that tackling violence is the Met’s number one priority. Too many lives have been lost because of knife crime and we remain committed to removing weapons from the streets of London and catching those responsible.

“We cannot do this alone and we need your support. I would urge anyone with information about criminal activity to report it to police or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 516/06AUG. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

