Police Dog Kaiser returns for duty after being stabbed in the head in South London attack

Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott also had a VIP meet with the Mayor and Mayoress of Bromley this morning. Kaiser was delighted by a new toy gifted to him by The Mayor for his bravery.

Police Dog Kaiser Returns For Duty! After being brutally stabbed in June PD Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott were welcomed back by Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer who is responsible for Croydon, Sutton and Bromley.

Police dog Kaiser ‘lucky to be alive’ after being stabbed five times in south London. The incident happened Kaiser tried to subdue the man he was stabbed up to five times on the top of his head and once below his eye. The brave pooch was able to keep control of the man for long enough to allow officers to make an arrest.