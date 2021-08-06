A suspected drug dealer has been charged following an investigation by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team

Officers investigating county line activity in Herne Bay and Whitstable seized suspected class A drugs, a phone and cash during a warrant at a property in Bromley, south-east London on Thursday 5 August 2021.

Aubrey Goodison-McIntosh has since been charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

The 24-year-old, of Leinster Gardens, Paddington, west-London, is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 August 2021.