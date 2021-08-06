76-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries after a hit and run collision in Newport

Did you see a collision near Newport yesterday (5 August)?

Police were called at 1.29pm to reports of a collision involving a silver Citroen C3 and a dark green vehicle at the junction of Forest Road and Whitehouse Road.

The driver of the Citroen, a 76-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The other vehicle did not stop and left the scene along Betty Haunt Lane.

Police believe the driver’s door is either heavily dented or possibly even missing.

Have you seen a vehicle fitting this description?

Do you have dash cam footage of the collision?

Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting 44210310940, or report it to us online via our website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.