Dan was the kindest, most loving son, brother and best friend as tributes are paid by family and friends following fatal collinson

A mother has paid tribute to the “most loving son” who tragically died following a collision in Acocks Green last week.

Daniel Honnor was a passenger in a van which was in a crash with a Toyota Yaris in Fox Hollies Road at around 8.50am on Thursday (29 July).

The 20-year-old from Solihull was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

In a tribute his mother Clare Honnor said: “Dan was the kindest, most loving son, brother and best friend. He was always there to make us laugh and brighten our days.

“He loved spending time with his family but his true passion was modifying his orange van and Land Rover with his best friend. Our world won’t be the same without him. My heart is broken but may he rest in peace.”

Officers from our collision investigation unit are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

Police are continuing to ask for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not spoken to police already to get in touch. Police remain keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midland Police on by calling 101. Quote log 758 of 29 July.