Police appealing for witnesses following an incident which began at LIDL on Forton Road in Gosport.

This took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Monday 2 August.

It was reported that a man in his 20s was subjected to verbal abuse, including homophobic insults, at a checkout within the LIDL supermarket.

Following this, it’s reported that the victim was verbally abused further by this man in an area across the road from the supermarket near to two billboards, before being assaulted.

The suspect is described as being white, approximately 20 years old, stocky with blond hair.

He was described as wearing a black baseball cap, a black and grey top, and tracksuit bottoms.

This man was then joined by two other people. One was described as a white man aged in his 40s, with tanned skin, dark hair and grey tracksuit bottoms. The other was described as a white woman aged in her 40s or 50s. Neither of these individuals were involved in the offence, however.

Officers have been conducting enquiries, and as part of this investigation we are appealing for anyone who witnessed any of this incident, either in the supermarket or outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210306431.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org