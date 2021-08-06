A man from Clacton has appeared in court charged with 28 offences as part of an investigation by specialist officers who investigate sexual offences and support victims

Graham Carson, 66, was arrested in August last year as part of an investigation into allegations three children had been assaulted between 2013 and 2014.
Today he has been charged with:
10 counts of rape of a child;
Two counts of attempted rape of a child;
Five counts of assaulting a child by penetration;
Five counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity;
Five counts of sexual assault of a child.
Carson, of The Drive, Clacton, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 3 August.
He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 31 August.
Graham Carson, 66, was arrested in August last year as part of an investigation into allegations three children had been assaulted between 2013 and 2014.
