Exculsive: Emergency services called following reports of Multiple causality being involved in a serious incident on the Portland Estate

A large number of Police fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to a property on the Portland Estate in Hackey.

It follows reports of a serious incident involving a number of people who have been seriously injured at a property involving exposure to a gassing.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.20 pm on Friday evening. A source has revealed that four people have been reported to have stopped breathing following an incident involving a parent. Ages of those are not currently available.

A large road closure has been put in place and officers are establishing a crime scene.

The London Ambulance “Hart” Team have also been dispatched to the incident along with a number of ambulances and the London air ambulance doctors to support Paramedics and senior officers already at the scene.

The Met Polic has been approached for comment.