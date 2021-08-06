UPDATE: Emergency services called following reports of Multiple causality being involved in a serious incident on the Portland Estate is a malicious call

A large number of Police fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to a property on the Portland Estate in Hackney.

It follows reports of a serious incident involving a number of people who have been seriously injured at a property involving exposure to a gassing that has turned out to be a hoax call.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.20 pm on Friday evening. A source has revealed that four people have been reported to have stopped breathing following an incident involving a parent. Ages of those are not currently available.

A large road closure has been put in place and officers are establishing the full circumstances that is now believed to be a hoax malicious call.

The London Ambulance “Hart” Team have also been dispatched to the incident along with a number of ambulances and the London air ambulance doctors to support Paramedics and senior officers already at the scene.

A spokesman man for the Met Police said:

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7.48pm on Friday, 6 August following concerns for the welfare of residents at an address on Seven Sisters Road, N4.

“Emergency services attended. No one was found injured.

“At this stage, the incident is being treated as a hoax call.”