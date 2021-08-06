Man found guilty of administering a noxious substance which endangered life, fraud, voyeurism and numerous drugs offences

The eight week trial of Doctor Hossam Metwally at Sheffield Crown Court concluded today (Friday 6 August) with the jury returning a unanimous guilty verdicts for nine offences.

On Friday 5 July 2019 a woman was admitted to hospital in Grimsby. She was unresponsive and in a serious medical condition.

It was found that she had been administered noxious substances, known now to be a variety of anaesthetic drugs.

Officer in the case, Simon Smith of the Major Crime team states “This was a very unusual case. The woman had almost died through being given such high levels of anaesthetic drugs that should only be administered in a clinical setting.

“When we were called to investigate the incident we looked immediately to arrest Doctor Hossam Metwally as we believed he may have been involved in the administering of substances.

“On Sunday 7 July 2019 he was subsequently charged with administering a noxious substance which endangered life. Further investigation revealed additional criminality, and he was subsequently charged with a number of drugs and fraud offences at a later date.

“During the lengthy trial, he pleaded guilty to fraud, where drugs were obtained by the writing of fraudulent prescriptions.

“It is not thought that at any time anyone else was at any risk from Doctor Metwally and our extensive investigations have confirmed this to be the case.

“I am pleased that that jury have come to the conclusion that Hossam Metwally was guilty of the offences he was charged with and hope that when he is sentenced the terms will reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

Today (Friday 6 August) in court Doctor Metwally also pleaded guilty to two offences of voyeurism which took place between 2013 and 2014 after he covertly filmed two patients who were in a state of undress whilst attending medical appointments.

Following a thorough investigation by a team of detectives, we’d like to reassure members of the public no further offences of voyeurism where uncovered as a part of the investigation.

Metwally is due to be sentenced on Monday 20 September 2021.