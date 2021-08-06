BREAKING EDGWARE LONDON STANMORE

Search launched for missing former Bus driver Milthey

36 mins ago
1 Min Read
Have you seen 78-year old Milthey?  Police are concerned for his welfare. A former bus driver, he loves to ride buses, visit stations and local shops. Also frequents #Edgware. Last known to be in #Stanmore. Please 999
 quoting 21MIS023605
 
 