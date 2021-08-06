Reports of Three Met Police Officers being stabbed in North London

It’s been reported that a number of police officers have been injured while responding to an incident in the Wood Green area of London.

Officers were called to an incident on Noel Park Road in N22 at around 9pm following a 999 call made requesting help.

It is understood but unconfirmed that two possible three officers have been stabbed as a result of the incident.

Armed Police officers were ordered to attend the area and asssit.

The incident is very building and remains ongoing

We have approached the Met Police for further confirmation on the nature of the incident and the injuries sustained by those involved.

More to follow