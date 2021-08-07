UPDATED: Triple stabbing involving Two Met Police Officers see three people arrested in North London

Police and a third party were called to an address on Noel Park Road, N22 at approximately 7.20pm on Friday, 6 August after concerns for the welfare of residents.

Whilst in a communal area, a man approached the officers before assaulting them and the 61-year-old man who was with them.

The man suffered stab injuries; we await an update on his condition.

One of the officers sustained slash injuries that are not life-threatening.

All three remain in hospital receiving treatment.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault; two other people were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation. All three remain in custody.

A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue to establish a motive, although at this stage it is not thought to be terrorism-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.