Probe launched after fire crews called to blaze above Cosham Pizza shop

Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were scrambled to reports of a large blaze that had broken out at a flat above a pizza shop in Cosham tonight.

A number of fire engines from Cosham, Portchester and Southsea attended. The aerial ladder platform from Southsea was also called to support crews tackling the blaze. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

A crime scene has been put in place with officers from Hampshire Constabulary set to remain until first light when the investigation will continue.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Fire has said: “Crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were called at 7.46om to a fire involving a first-floor flat above a pizza takeaway restaurant on Cosham High Street.”

“On arrival, smoke was issuing from the property and the fire was spreading to the loft space.”

“All persons were accounted for and South Central Ambulance Service paramedics were stood down.”

“HIWFRS used two sets of breathing apparatus, three jets, two hose reel jets, the aerial ladder platform and ventilation fans for smoke clearance.”

“Hampshire Constabulary colleagues will be providing a scene guard overnight prior to an investigation commencing tomorrow morning to establish a cause.”

“Firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 9.38pm.”