Officers have seized an AK47 & ammunition, along with a large quantity of cannabis, during a proactive operation in the #Mitcham area. The weapon will now undergo forensic examination. Five people were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences. Police say they remain in custody
Five people have been arrested after an AK47 was seized in a Mitcham Police Raid
19 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire Rips through Wood Store in the West Wight
July 28, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Vigil for Manchester
May 23, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Man who murdered girlfriend in Beckenham flat looking at life sentence
November 18, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH • SURREY
Police Rush Dog to Vets after Being Struck on the A31
May 25, 2017
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • MILTON KEYNES
Second man charged after Milton Keynes Murder probe
October 25, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Brighton Burger King robbery: Do you recognise this man?
12 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON • SHEPHERDS BUSH
Seven arrests made in Alexander Kareem Shepherds Bush murder
August 4, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Police man hunt for knife man in Reading
April 15, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal following fatal stabbing in Islington
May 22, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Fatal collision in Aylesbury motorcycle rider dies at scene
October 22, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
UPDATEDKent Air ambulance called to serious collision on the Isle of Sheppey
November 20, 2019
BARKING • BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed after assaulting Emergency services worker
April 22, 2020
BREAKING • LIVERPOOL • MERSEYSIDE • Prenton
Prenton man jailed for historic sex offences
4 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Slug and Lettuce to Take Isle of Wight By Storm
February 21, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Driver makes off after collision involving a bus in Southampton
February 7, 2020
BREAKING
Newport Man arrested over Cowes Stabbing
July 25, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Appeal after man dies following two car collision in Wanstead
September 6, 2018
BREAKING • CHINGFORD • LONDON
Have you seen 87 year-old #Chingford #missingperson Carmel
April 18, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
UK COVID19 death toll hits over 7000
April 9, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Woman left with multiple injures after attack in Hasting
December 28, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX • GRAYS • LONDON
Woman arrested after Police officer is struck by car in Grays
9 months ago
BREAKING
Thousands taken in two lorry raids in Ipswich
January 29, 2020
ANDOVER • BREAKING • DARTFORD • EXCLUSIVE • WHITCHURCH
Blaze rips through Lorry causing explosion near Whitchurch
May 2, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Four rescued from severe house fire in West Midlands
July 12, 2017