Five people have been arrested after an AK47 was seized in a Mitcham Police Raid

Officers have seized an AK47 & ammunition, along with a large quantity of cannabis, during a proactive operation in the #Mitcham area. The weapon will now undergo forensic examination. Five people were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences. Police say  they remain in custody
 