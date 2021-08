Darrin Ham, aged 44 of Anson Drive, Southampton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent against a 28-year old woman, following an incident at a flat in Anson Drive between 10.30pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday, 3 August.

Ham has been remanded into police custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on a date week commencing 9 August.