Members of the Volunteer Police Cadets have been out in #TunbridgeWells assisting with efforts to tackle speeding motorists

The cadets attended a number of locations highlighted as areas of concern, to carry out checks in conjunction with local Speedwatch groups. The initiatives took place over Tuesday 27 July and Tuesday 4 August and were organised by PCSOs from the Tunbridge Wells Community Safety Unit (CSU).

The cadets first met at the town’s police station for a briefing and to practise using the speed gun, where they were also issued with high visibility clothing to ensure they were safe and visible at all times. They then visited reported hot spots in Major York’s Road near the town centre, as well as in Pembury High Street and Coach Road, Rusthall.

CSU Inspector Ian Jones said: ‘These young cadets have all worked very hard and for some it will be the first time they have had hands on experience in interacting with members of the public and police officers. They each took turns in operating the speed gun and recording registration numbers of vehicles travelling too fast. This information will be passed to the local Speedwatch teams who I know also greatly appreciated their efforts and enthusiasm.’