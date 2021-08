“Andrew was a whole-hearted person, who would help anyone who asked him to help them.

“He was a man who was committed to his family, he was the heart of the family and was a committed son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

“Anything Andrew did, he put his heart and soul into.

“He had a deep passion for cars and he was a peacemaker in the community, talking to young people to change their ways.