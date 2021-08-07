Tipton house fire victim named as Jason Hickinbottom

The family of a man who died in a house fire in Tame Road, Tipton on Tuesday night (3 August) have paid tribute to him.

Jason Hickinbottom, aged 51, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene along with a pet dog.

All emergency services attended a severe blaze at the property at around 8.10pm. Two police officers who were passing at the time were first on the scene and joined neighbours in trying to help the people who were trapped.

A woman in her 30s was rescued from the house by firefighters and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

An 18-year-old woman – who we believe is known to the man and woman – was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. She has been released on bail.

In a statement released today, Jason’s family said: “There are no words that our family can use to describe the sadness and grief we feel at this time.”

Our thoughts are with Jason’s family and friends at this extremely sad time and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services. We’re all very grateful for the support and understanding from people in the area.

“Our investigation is ongoing and the priority now is to support the victim’s family and establish exactly what happened.”