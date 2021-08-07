Two men have  been given a combined sentence of 24 years after previously being found guilty of raping a teenage girl in Watford

T’Shai Bromfield, aged 24, formerly of Airco Close, Colindale, London, was sentenced to 12 years after he was found guilty of one count of rape.

Ryan King, aged 21, formerly of Thorpe Crescent, Watford, was also sentenced to 12 years after being found guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Detective Constable Ayodeji Afolabi, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Halo team, investigated the case. The team disrupts and investigates child sexual exploitation cases in Hertfordshire.

DC Afolabi said: “Today’s sentencing has been a long time coming for the victim, who has shown nothing but courage throughout the investigation and subsequent trial.

“Bromfield and King’s choice to enter not guilty pleas meant the victim had to endure the trauma of a trial and relive her ordeal in court.

“Her bravery and determination in giving evidence, plus the vital statements from other witnesses, has meant we have been able to convict her attackers and prevent them from harming anyone else.

“Bromfield and King preyed on the victim when she was vulnerable, and cruelly exploited her for their own gain. She has since received specialist support from the Independent Sexual Violence Adviser service to help her process what happened and begin to move forward.

“We hope this result will enable her to find closure and we wish her all the very best.”