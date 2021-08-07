A man who attempted to rape a woman on a busy Newcastle street has been jailed

Istvan Stoberl attempted to rape his victim, who was in her 50s, on City Road in the afternoon in October last year.

Two good Samaritans who witnessed the incident called police and officers were able to arrest Stoberl at the scene.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Unit and Stoberl was later charged with attempted rape.

And with irrefutable evidence stacked against the 29-year-old, he pleaded guilty to the charge in December at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was yesterday (Thursday) sentenced at the same court to five years behind bars.

Detective Lee Boys, who led the investigation, paid tribute to the brave victim, who fought back against her attacker.

She sadly passed away from an unrelated medical condition before seeing justice done.

Det Con Boys said: “This has been a tragic case and utterly heartbreaking that the victim did not get to see justice being served following her untimely death.

“I hope this can however give some closure to her family that a sense of justice has been done and my thoughts continue to be with them at this very difficult time.

“Stoberl is a dangerous and vile predator and with the great bravery of the victim, he is today behind bars.

“I’d urge anyone who has been a victim of any sexual assault to come forward and report. We are here to help.”

Stoberl, of Jubliee View, Newcastle, was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The Hungarian national will also be deported.

Anyone who has been a victim of any sexual assault is urged to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101.