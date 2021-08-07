Four members of an organised crime gang have been sentenced to more than 39 years in prison following a case which has seen the county’s first modern slavery sentencing linked to drug dealing

Micah Thomas, 32, Marlie Ashby, 27, Twvarni Riviere, 20 and Jahmani Mitchell, 19, were found guilty of various drugs and modern slavery offences at the end of a trial in May, before being sentenced for their crimes at Northampton Crown Court, yesterday, August 5.

The four stood trial following a two-year investigation by the Northamptonshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Team, which focused on Micah Thomas, the head of the gang, and his drugs network, operating in the Kiln Way and Queensway areas of Wellingborough during 2019 and 2020.

Thomas, supported by his brother Ashby, organised and operated the drugs line, sourcing and supplying multiple kilos of heroin and crack cocaine within that time period, making significant financial profits.

They used other local associates and vulnerable children to supply drugs to local drug users.

Detective Constable James Roe, the officer in the case, from the Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “I am really pleased with the sentences handed out by the court. This was a difficult and demanding investigation, requiring continuous attention and consideration.

“The sentences reflect the seriousness of the offences committed and the significant impact the gang’s actions have had within the local community in Wellingborough over recent years.

“I want to thank the members of the public who supported this case. It took real bravery to stand up and provide information and evidence against this particular group of offenders.”