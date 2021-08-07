Have you seen two missing teenage boys? Police say they have had reports they are in the Gillingham or Chatham area.

Police are appealing for help to trace two missing teenage boys from Bedfordshire.

Joshua, 14, was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday) from his home in Cranfield. He is described as approximately 5’7’’ and slim. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top with red and blue details and black tracksuit bottoms.

Leo, 17, was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (3 August) in his home in Wixams. He is described as approximately 5’7’’ and slim. He was last seen wearing black trainers, a white t-shirt, a black Champion bum bag, black Nike jogging bottoms, and a black Nike jumper with logo on the arm and chest.

The boys are believed to be together. They have links to London and Bedford.

We are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and would like to appeal to anyone with any information about their whereabouts to get in touch with us through 101 or our online reporting centre https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report

Please quote reference MPC/1635/21 for Joshua and MPC/1652/21 for Leo.