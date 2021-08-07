Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Minster, Sheppey

Just before 9.40pm on Friday 6 August 2021, it is believed a grey Ford Fiesta was travelling along Minster Road when it collided head on with a white Jaguar XE.

The driver of the Fiesta, a man in his 40s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The two people in the Jaguar, a man and a woman both in their 60s were taken to a London hospital with injuries described as serious.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.

Call the witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] reference SM/RF/76/21.