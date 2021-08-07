Police investigating an incident of criminal damage at Carlisle station are today releasing this CCTV image in connection with the incident

At around 5pm on Sunday 27 June, a young man kicked and punched a car park barrier at the rear of Carlisle station. He also pulled parts of the machine off, causing damage worth over £5,000.

Officers believe the young man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100047124 of 27/06/21.