Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare 39-year-old Michael David Fox from York and are appealing for information to help them locate him

Michael is thought to be in the Scarborough area and maybe looking for accommodation. He was last seen leaving a property in York at 3pm on Thursday 5 August 2021.
He is described as white with a medium build, 5ft 9in tall with short mousey hair and blue eyes. He regularly wears a baseball cap and has a large distinctive tattoo of rosary beads and the names ‘Ellie’ and ‘Jack’ on his left arm and a scar on his elbow. He is also believed to be carrying a black rucksack.
Anyone who has any immediate sightings of Michael is asked to dial 999 and speak to the Force Control room. For anyone with other information that may assist the Police please dial 101 and quote reference 12210175304.