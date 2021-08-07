Police were called at 1.48am on Saturday, 7 August to reports of an injured woman in High Street, Orpington.

Officers attended and found a 23-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. At the scene officers found a 56-year-old man had also been stabbed. They immediately provided first aid.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the man and woman were taken to hospital. The woman’s injures are not believed to life threatening and police await an update on the man’s condition.

A crime scene is in place.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, providing the reference 679/07AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.