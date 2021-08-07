Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in Aldershot



Officers were called just after 5.20pm on Friday, 6 August, following a single vehicle collision on Claycart Road, near to the Wellington statue, off Bourley Road in Aldershot.



A red Peugeot 308 had left the road and collided with a tree.



The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Farnborough, sadly died at the scene.



His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.



The passenger, a 26-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.



We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.



In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicle and/or the collision please call us.



Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could help our investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44210312832 .



Alternatively, you can submit information online via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.