Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Ashford are appealing for three men who came to the woman’s assistance to come forward

The woman reported that she had been approached by a man in an alleyway in Ashford High Street during the early hours of Saturday 31 July 2021 and that he had raped her before leaving the scene.

It is believed three men walked with her a short distance before she left in a taxi.

The woman reported the incident to Kent Police on Thursday 5 August 2021 and on Saturday 7 August 2021 officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Sam Culpin said: ‘We are following several lines of enquiry into this incident and it is really important that the three men who spoke to the victim come forward as their information could be vital to the investigation. They may not have known what had happened to her.’

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/141365/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form.