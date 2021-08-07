Officers were called at 7.54pm yesterday evening, Friday 6 August, by colleagues from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service reporting a fire inside a flat above Papa Johns on Cosham High Street. The fire service extinguished the fire. No one was injured. Two boys aged 17 and 15, both from Portsmouth and a 15-year-old boy from Waterlooville have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody at this time. Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses. If you or anyone you know was in the area before or at the time the fire started, any information you have, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to our investigation. We also believe some people may have filmed the fire. If anyone has any mobile phone footage, please get in touch.Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting 44210313131 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/.Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in Cosham
5 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
17 year old charged with attempted murder over bus stabbing
March 11, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • PECKHAM
Five arrested in connection with Sasha Johnson shooting
2 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Man charged with possession of gun in Gravesend
May 15, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
Man charged with Gosport Murder
February 3, 2020
BREAKING
Missing Fareham man may have travelled to the Isle of Wight
November 9, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
A G4S driver who stole £1million has been jailed
July 27, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Fatal collision near Borstal, Rochester
July 30, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Police Seal Off Area In Basingstoke After Two Stabbed
June 16, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Lorry In Collision on M27/M3 Interchange in Hampshire
April 25, 2016
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Trio rescued from Chalk Pit in Portsmouth by Fire Service
March 19, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police investigate Portsmouth stabbing attack
March 24, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Emergency crews called to incident in Newport
March 21, 2018
BREAKING • DEAL • DORSET • KENT
Man remanded over 20 year old murder
March 12, 2019
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Partnership Work to Tackle Fly-Tipping
10 months ago
BREAKING
Croydon Murder probe after fatal stabbing
December 17, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for Seven Year campaign of stalking
August 23, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Eastern Road Collision
October 26, 2016
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Police appeal after Drivers Injured in Fareham Collision
August 2, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Totland footpath closed due to safety issues
February 16, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Two men and a woman have been charged with modern slavery offences
October 25, 2019
LATEST NEWS
Is the photograph of 4 year old boy on hospital floor fake?
December 10, 2019