Detectives are investigating a fire at a house in Sittingbourne and appealing for witnesses.

At about 10.40pm on Sunday 1 August 2021, it is believed the front door of the property in Frederick Street had been set alight.

No-one was in the house at the time, but the door, the porch and a large amount of belongings were destroyed.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fire or who may have information that could assist with the investigation.

Call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/138098/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form.