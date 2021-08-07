Officers investigating the murder of Terry Leeks in Basildon have been carrying out anniversary checks in the area where he was attacked

Terry, 46, was stabbed in Northlands Park at around 1.30am on Sunday 11 July.
He was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died there.
Seven people arrested on suspicion of Terry’s murder are currently on bail, further to this a woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers have been in the park speaking to people there and nearby and are continuing to call for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who’s leading the investigation said: “It’s nearly four weeks since Terry was murdered and we are making good progress with our investigation.
“I believe there are still people out there who have information about what happened but have not contacted us.
“If that’s you, I need you to come forward and either speak to us or Crimestoppers where you can give your information anonymously.”
If you contact Crimestoppers they don’t ask your name or any personal details, they don’t record your call and your number is never displayed.
When information is passed to the police, it doesn’t contain any information which could identify you.
We need anyone who saw what happened, has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information to come forward.
You can submit information directly to our portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020121P78-PO1
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the crime reference number 42/136379/21.
